Micron states in a press release that this will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in 20 years-

This is also the first of Micron’s multiple planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS Act. The company says in a press release that co-locating the new manufacturing fab with its R&D center at Micron's headquarters will enhance operational efficiency, accelerate technology deployment and improve time to market.

With anticipated federal grants and credits – made possible through the CHIPS and Science Act as well as the incentives provided by the state of Idaho – the new fab will is said to create over 17,000 new American jobs, which includes approximately 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade.

“We thank President Biden, Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, Secretary of Defense Austin, the Biden-Harris Administration and Members of Congress for the bipartisan support of the CHIPS and Science Act, which made this investment decision possible,” says Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in the press release. “Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security. We also appreciate the support of Governor Little and his administration, Idaho state legislators, Mayor McLean and our partners at Idaho Power.”

Micron states that this new fab is part of its intention to invest more than USD 150 billion globally over the next decade in manufacturing and R&D, including plans to invest USD 40 billion through the end of this decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the U.S.