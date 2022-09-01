© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mr. Golato brings with him over thirty years’ experience in manufacturing and operations in the fields of alternative energy and semiconductor manufacturing. Prior to joining Amtech Group, Mr. Golato was Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations at VionX Energy where he oversaw manufacturing, supply chain management and field installation for long duration grid batteries.

“Louis’ experience in scaling global operations will be a key success factor as Amtech scales our operations to address high-growth markets such as Silicon Carbide, where megatrends are driving historic levels of demand,” said Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems, in a press release. “Louis has hit the ground running, taking on several strategic projects to optimize capacity across multiple Amtech operations, which are expected to lower customer lead-times and product costs for both consumables and systems.”