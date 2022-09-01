© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

"SiliconBrite is excited to partner with Mouser Electronics to expand our global outreach, and together with Mouser, will further enable our product portfolio to boost end-product quality in industrial and consumer applications," says SiliconBrite's CEO and Co-founder, Barr Karagozlu, in a press release. "Partnering with Mouser, we will also be able to increase support for a global outreach of customers."

Mouser will distribute SiliconBrite Technologies' SBT300x portfolio, which includes the company's newest product, the SBT3000 Smart and Autonomous Power Line AC Switch Controller, which replaces 23 distinct ICs with a single IC. Patent-pending, advanced active-control technology of the SBT300x family includes a unique architecture that automatically identifies AC overvoltage and undervoltage problems. It isolates the power line from the load in a safe manner until the AC input voltage returns to normal levels.