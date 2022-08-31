© Renesas Electronics

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2022. The acquisition of Steradian's radar technology will enable Renesas to extend its reach in the radar market and boost its automotive and industrial sensing solution offerings.

With the advancements of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the automotive market, automotive sensor fusion demand is growing to allow precise and accurate object detection of vehicles’ surroundings by combining data from multiple sensors, such as cameras, radar and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). Radar in particular accurately detects objects over long distances, day or night, even during harsh weather or other adverse environmental conditions. For these reasons, radar is considered an essential sensing technology for ADAS, and the number of radar sensors installed in vehicles is expected to triple over the next five years. To respond to such growth potential, Renesas is expanding its automotive product portfolio with Steradian’s radar technology.