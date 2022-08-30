© Physik Instrumente

With the relocation, the specialist for Nano Positioning, Piezo Technology, and Performance Automation will create approximately 1,000 square meters of additional production area, hence expanding its capacities in Karlsruhe, the company says in a press release.

The company says that the relocation of the global corporate functions to the new PI administration building will free up around 1,000 square metres of space at the headquarters – which will be used to expand PI's manufacturing capacities

"Our markets and the demand for our products and solutions are continuing to grow sustainably at a remarkable rate," says PI's CEO Markus Spanner, in a press release.

The company states in a press release that the additional investment of approximately EUR 10 million for purchasing the building, as well as its conversion and extension, complements the global investment package for expanding capacities already started in 2021, which is worth EUR 53 million.

"Through purchasing the building, we will be able to use more than 1,000 square metres of space for additional workstations in production. There will also be more space for office workplaces. Our focus is on maximum on-time delivery to our customers," explains Mr. Spanner.

At the same time, the PI is looking to increase the number of employees. Of the 240 additional jobs planned in Germany for 2022, close to 100 have already been filled. PI is also pushing the capacity expansion at their German sites in Eschbach and Lederhose as well as at their international sites.