According to the Cooperation Framework Agreement with Tianjin Xiqing Economic Development Group and Tianjin Xiqing Economic and Technology Development Area Management Committee, SMIC intends to build a 12-inch wafer production line, targeting communication, automotive electronics, consumer electronics, industry and other fields.

SMIC states in a press release that intends to locate the production line in the XEDA Sci-Tech Park in the Xiqing Development Area.

It is currently expected that the production line will have a production capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers per month, providing wafer foundry and technology services on process nodes of 28 nanometer ~ 180 nanometer.

SMIC says that it will establish a production-oriented independent legal company – the Xiqing New Company – through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Xiqing New Company will have a registered capital of USD 5 billion and the total investment sum in the project will be USD 7.5 billion.

Tianjin Xiqing Economic Development Group and Tianjin Xiqing Economic and Technology Development Area Management Committee will provide SMIC with land use support, industry support, talent support as well as infrastructure support for the project.