© SK Siltron

It was back during the summer of 2021, that SK Siltron CSS announced its plans to invest USD 300 million in Michigan, creating 150 jobs in the process.

According to information from South Korean electronics industry media, The Elec, the completion of the factory is drawing close, next month to be more precise. Once completed the addition will increase SK Siltron’s production capacity for 6-inch SiC wafers to 120,000 sheets per year.