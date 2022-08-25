© Dupont

DuPont Electronics & Industrial has decided to expand its Semiconductor Technologies manufacturing operations into a new 385,000-square-foot facility near its existing Newark, Delaware, location, according to a press release from the state economic development agency.

The new semiconductor manufacturing facility is planned to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and create about 10 new positions in Delaware.

Supporting DuPont's investment of USD 50 million in equipment and fit-out costs for the new site are a Jobs Performance Grant of USD 65,550 and a Capital of Expenditure Grant of USD 1.57 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund.