DuPont to expand semiconductor materials production in US
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, has chosen Glasgow, Delaware, for a USD 50 million expansion in response to growing industry demand.
DuPont Electronics & Industrial has decided to expand its Semiconductor Technologies manufacturing operations into a new 385,000-square-foot facility near its existing Newark, Delaware, location, according to a press release from the state economic development agency.
The new semiconductor manufacturing facility is planned to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and create about 10 new positions in Delaware.
Supporting DuPont's investment of USD 50 million in equipment and fit-out costs for the new site are a Jobs Performance Grant of USD 65,550 and a Capital of Expenditure Grant of USD 1.57 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund.
Henkel Korea inaugurates Songdo Plant Henkel Korea has completed its Songdo Plant within the Songdo High-tech Industrial Cluster in Incheon, which will become the Asia-Pacific production hub for high-impact electronics solutions of the Adhesive Technologies business unit.
II-VI extends CEO contract with Dr. Chuck Mattera II-VI Incorporated's board of directors has unanimously agreed to extend Dr. Vincent D. “Chuck” Mattera, Jr.’s, contract as CEO until August 1, 2030.
Intel & Brookfield to co-invest $30B in Arizona chip fabs The US chipmaker has signed an agreement with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to jointly fund up to USD 30 billion for Intel's chip fabs in Arizona.
Infineon signs supply agreement with II-VI Infineon Technologies and II-VI Incorporated have signed a multi-year supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.
ST expects to be running at full speed until 2023 Updated: As the semiconductor manufacturer’s backlog is filled by auto and smartphone industries, ST anticipates that its facilities will operate at full capacity well into 2023, leading the company to raise its 2022 projection and set up additional production lines.
GlobalFoundries to triple its capacity in Europe A combination of GF’s expansion in Dresden, Germany, and the plans to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility with ST Microelectronics in Crolles, France, will significantly increase the company’s capacity in the coming years.
Henkel opens application engineering centre in China Henkel has officially opened its South China Application Engineering Centre (SCAEC) in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.
Microchip to develop spaceflight processor for NASA NASA chooses Microchip Technology to develop the next-generation space-qualified compute processor platform to boost the performance of space computers.
Merck expands – acquire the chemical business of Mecaro Merck says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the chemical business of Mecaro Co. Ltd. (Mecaro), a South Korean manufacturer of heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors.
Green light for Semikron and Danfoss Silicon Power Semikron and Danfoss Silicon Power are joining forces to establish a strong partner in power electronics. On August 22, less than five months after the companies first announced the plans, a new player in power semiconductor modules started doing business as Semikron Danfoss.
Kyocera to boost MLCC production with new plant Kyocera says will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of MLCCs and strengthen engineering development capabilities.
Samsung breaks ground on new semiconductor R&D complex The South Korean electronics giant says it will invest KRW 20 trillion (EUR 14.9 billion) by 2028 to build a new advanced research and development complex in Giheung, South Korea.
Heico Corp. acquires aircraft antenna company Heico Corporation says that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired all of the stock of Sensor Systems, Inc. (Sensor) for a combination of cash and approximately 575,000 Heico shares.
Digi-Key opens Product Distribution Center expansion Digi-Key Electronics has cut the ribbon, celebrating the opening of its Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), expanding the company's headquarters' footprint by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total of more than 3 million square feet.
II-VI closes $100 million contract to supply Tianyu Tanyu Semiconductor, a Chinese SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturer, has signed a long-term supply contract with II-VI, with upfront payments, to secure 150 mm SiC substrate capacity that will meet its demand through calendar year 2023.
Foundry capacity utilisation may drop to 80% by end of 2023 Researchers at Gartner expects that, from the second quarter of this year, foundry capacity utilisation will decrease quarter by quarter, primarily because of the ongoing expansion of new capacity as well as the decline in consumer demand.
Vishay invest €300 million to expand German production The US semiconductor manufacturer is planning to expand its production in the city of Itzehoe northwest of Hamburg. The company will start building a new 300mm fab on a three-hectare property next year.
MKS Instruments completes its acquisition Atotech MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atotech for approximately USD 4.4 billion in cash and MKS common stock.
New CFO joins Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics has named Rajesh (Raj) K. Agrawal as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 6, 2022.
Mouser breaks ground on major expansion project The electronic component distributor has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building.
Merck and Micron to develop sustainable gas solutions Science and technology company Merck is joining forces with Micron Technology to develop gas solutions with a low global warming potential (GWP) used in the production of semiconductors.
Navitas acquires GeneSiC – becoming a GaN & SiC specialist GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor, is acquiring SiC power device specialist GeneSiC Semiconductor – as it aims to become a power semiconductor powerhouse.
Neonode missed the mark during the second quarter 2022 The Swedish optical sensing solutions provider struggled with COVID-19 driven lock-downs in Asia, component shortages within the printer and automotive market during the company’s second quarter. But the company remains optimistic about its growth potential.
Change of ownership for Studer Cables – Harting steps in Industrial connectivity specialist, Harting Technology Group, announces that it is forming a strategic partnership with the Swiss manufacturer of cable solutions and systems, Studer Cables AG.