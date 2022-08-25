© Henkel

Henkel Korea signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority in April 2019 for the project and started construction work in the same year. With an investment of approximately EUR 35 million, this is the largest single investment in the company's history in South Korea.



With a total floor area of 10,144 square meters and in a two-story building, the Songdo Plant implements an advanced smart factory system (SFS), enhancing process monitoring, data collection and troubleshooting. After undergoing trial production and quality verification since last year, the plant began production in the second half 2022.



“The opening of our state-of-the-art Songdo plant is a milestone for our Adhesive Technologies business to further expand our capabilities to create value for our broad global customer base in electronics with high-impact solutions for major industry trends such as connectivity and sustainability,” said Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President Henkel Adhesive Technologies, in a press release. “In addition, the new facility demonstrates our ambition to further drive the implementation of Industry 4.0 across our production network while at the same time significantly reducing our environmental footprint.”

Henkel’s Songdo Plant has been designed for the production of adhesive solutions for semiconductor packaging, electronic components and device assembly.

“With the completion of the Songdo Plant we see an opportunity for Henkel to meet the technological growth potential of the Asia-Pacific market, including Korea. In addition, the Songdo Plant will serve as one of Henkel’s global production hubs in electronics,” says Mark Dorn, President of Henkel Asia-Pacific.