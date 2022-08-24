© ii vi

Dr. Mattera’s long association with II-VI began when he initially served as a member of the II-VI Board of Directors from 2000 to 2002. He joined the Company as Vice President in 2004 and served as Executive Vice President from 2010 to 2013, when he became Chief Operating Officer. He was re-appointed to the Board in 2012. In 2014, Dr. Mattera became the President and Chief Operating Officer. In 2016, Dr. Mattera became the Company’s third President and Chief Executive Officer in 45 years and continued as Chief Executive Officer when the roles of President and CEO were separated in June 2019. He was named Chair and CEO in November 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to extend Chuck’s contract through 2030. Chuck’s vision, energy, and execution have driven our acquisition-related integration activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia, thereby establishing additional growth engines that provide agility and sustainability to the Company’s operations,” said Dr. Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Compensation Committee on the Board of Directors, in a press release.