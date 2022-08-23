© GlobalFoundries

“We continue to expand our capacity in Germany. In fact, we're increasing it from 300,000 wafers per year to 850,000 wafers per year,” said GlobalFoundries CFO, Dave Reeder, during the company Q2 earnings conference call.

In the company’s second quarter, GlobalFoundries signed a definitive agreement with ST Micro to create a new jointly operated 300mm manufacturing facility, adjacent to ST's existing 300mm facilities in Crolles, France. With this agreement and combined with GF’s capacity increase in Germany, the company says it will be tripling its capacity in Europe from 2020 through 2028.

Dave Reeder added that the German team continues to do very well and bring in new equipment as it arrives – getting it installed, getting it qualified and getting it produced in units.