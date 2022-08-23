© Henkel

With its first engineering centre for electronics applications in the region, the company aims to enhance the support of Chinese consumer electronics customers. In a press release, Henkel says that the new SCAEC will house advanced testing, analytical and research labs as well as joint development labs, the facility is also designed to expedite the development of next-generation consumer electronic products.

The centre focuses on four major consumer devices technology platforms – structural bonding application, encapsulation application, thermal interface material application and electrically conductive adhesive/ink application, all of which support the performance testing and product development.