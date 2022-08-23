Henkel opens application engineering centre in China
Henkel has officially opened its South China Application Engineering Centre (SCAEC) in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.
With its first engineering centre for electronics applications in the region, the company aims to enhance the support of Chinese consumer electronics customers. In a press release, Henkel says that the new SCAEC will house advanced testing, analytical and research labs as well as joint development labs, the facility is also designed to expedite the development of next-generation consumer electronic products.
The centre focuses on four major consumer devices technology platforms – structural bonding application, encapsulation application, thermal interface material application and electrically conductive adhesive/ink application, all of which support the performance testing and product development.
“China is a major center of innovation and business growth for consumer electronic devices. As the latest investment to our global R&D network, SCAEC is yet another important innovation base that will strengthen our ties with local high-tech customers and further expand business cooperation,” says Hock-guan Tan, Head of Electronics China and India at Henkel, in the press release. “Through digitalization, the center connects and shares our global R&D resources and technical expertise, where we can leverage our advantages in innovation as well as future-ready operating models to enhance our value creation for customers.”