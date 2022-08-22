Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Merck Business | August 22, 2022

Merck expands – acquire the chemical business of Mecaro

Merck says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the chemical business of Mecaro Co. Ltd. (Mecaro), a South Korean manufacturer of heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors.

The acquisition is part of the"Level Up" growth program of Merck's electronics business. This includes investments of significantly more than EUR 3 billion from 2021 to 2025 in innovation and capacities. Merck says that the focus of the program is to reinforce key priorities, namely scale, technology, portfolio, as well as capabilities.

The chemical business of Mecaro comprises approximately 100 highly dedicated employees and primarily develops and produces precursors used in Thin Film deposition, a press release reads.

“In acquiring this portion of Mecaro’s business, we will continue to expand a key segment of our Semiconductor Solutions portfolio. Simultaneously, we are building on our localization efforts and gaining a state-of-the art production facility in Eumseong and an R&D lab in Daejoen, both supporting our capacity expansion plans. These turnkey spaces will be one of the crucial elements in executing our Level Up investments in Korea,” says Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics, in the press release.

The acquisition is described as a milestone to accelerate innovation in Merck’s Semiconductor Solutions business unit, one of the company’s three growth engines.

“In Merck we have found a partner who not only shares the same values as Mecaro but also has the necessary scale to successfully drive this business to the next level, for the benefit of our customers and employees,” says JaeJung Lee, President and CEO of Mecaro Co. Ltd.

The transaction consideration comprises an upfront cash payment of EUR 75 million, plus contingent milestone payments of up to EUR 35 million, totalling an aggregate transaction value of up to EUR 110 million. The transaction is expected to be closed in Q4 2022.

Samsung breaks ground on new semiconductor R&D complex The South Korean electronics giant says it will invest KRW 20 trillion (EUR 14.9 billion) by 2028 to build a new advanced research and development complex in Giheung, South Korea.
Heico Corp. acquires aircraft antenna company Heico Corporation says that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired all of the stock of Sensor Systems, Inc. (Sensor) for a combination of cash and approximately 575,000 Heico shares.
Digi-Key opens Product Distribution Center expansion Digi-Key Electronics has cut the ribbon, celebrating the opening of its Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), expanding the company's headquarters' footprint by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total of more than 3 million square feet.
II-VI closes $100 million contract to supply Tianyu Tanyu Semiconductor, a Chinese SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturer, has signed a long-term supply contract with II-VI, with upfront payments, to secure 150 mm SiC substrate capacity that will meet its demand through calendar year 2023.
Foundry capacity utilisation may drop to 80% by end of 2023 Researchers at Gartner expects that, from the second quarter of this year, foundry capacity utilisation will decrease quarter by quarter, primarily because of the ongoing expansion of new capacity as well as the decline in consumer demand.
Vishay invest €300 million to expand German production The US semiconductor manufacturer is planning to expand its production in the city of Itzehoe northwest of Hamburg. The company will start building a new 300mm fab on a three-hectare property next year.
MKS Instruments completes its acquisition Atotech MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atotech for approximately USD 4.4 billion in cash and MKS common stock.
New CFO joins Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics has named Rajesh (Raj) K. Agrawal as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 6, 2022.
Mouser breaks ground on major expansion project The electronic component distributor has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building.
Rochester Electronics invests in system from Hentec/RPS
Merck and Micron to develop sustainable gas solutions Science and technology company Merck is joining forces with Micron Technology to develop gas solutions with a low global warming potential (GWP) used in the production of semiconductors.
Navitas acquires GeneSiC – becoming a GaN & SiC specialist GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor, is acquiring SiC power device specialist GeneSiC Semiconductor – as it aims to become a power semiconductor powerhouse.
Neonode missed the mark during the second quarter 2022 The Swedish optical sensing solutions provider struggled with COVID-19 driven lock-downs in Asia, component shortages within the printer and automotive market during the company’s second quarter. But the company remains optimistic about its growth potential.
Change of ownership for Studer Cables – Harting steps in Industrial connectivity specialist, Harting Technology Group, announces that it is forming a strategic partnership with the Swiss manufacturer of cable solutions and systems, Studer Cables AG.
GlobalFoundries shipped a record 630 thousand wafers in 2Q22 GlobalFoundries’ CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield, says that the company shipped 630 thousand wafers during the second quarter of 2022 – a new record. This was driven by double-digit growth at sites in the US and Europe.
SMIC second quarter revenue surge Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), is reporting second-quarter revenue USD 1,903.2 million, an increase of over 40% YoY.
onsemi opens expanded SiC facility in New Hampshire The newly inaugurated site will increase the company’s SiC boule production capacity by five times year-over-year and almost quadruple the number of its employees in Hudson, New Hampshire by the end of 2022.
China says US CHIPS Act is a threat to trade China has criticised the new US law aimed at encouraging domestic chip production and ultimately reducing reliance on Asian production – something that China sees as a threat to trade and also an attack on Chinese business.
RS to acquire Risoul for $275 million RS Group announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V. (Risoul), a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, for a cash consideration of USD 275 million.
Intel said to be close to $5 billion Italian deal Intel is reportedly closing in on completing a deal to build a semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in Italy – a deal worth an initial USD 5 billion.
Ferrotec breaks ground on new factory in Malaysia Work begins on a new facility aimed at expanding the company's position as a supplier of materials to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry.
Micro-Epsilon opens competence centre for micromechatronics Sensor specialist Micro-Epsilon recently opened a new production center for micromechatronics at its headquarters in Ortenburg, Germany – where miniature mechatronic systems for semiconductor machine design and aerospace applications are manufactured.
Micron to invest $40 Billion in US memory manufacturing As a direct response to the signing of the CHIPS Act, Micron has announced the largest ever investment in US memory manufacturing – estimated to create 40,000 US jobs.
Biden signs CHIPS bill to bolster semiconductor production US President Biden has now signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 – which aims to stimulate investments that will strengthen US manufacturing, supply chains, and national security.
Qualcomm deepens its ties with GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm say they are more than doubling their existing long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
New Heilind Electronics Europe warehouse in Poland Due to the dynamic development and customer acquisition in new European markets, Heilind Electronics Europe decided to rent the first warehouse and office in Poland.
Load more news
August 22 2022 3:29 pm V20.8.18-2