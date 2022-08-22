© Semikron

With an existing workforce of more than 3,500 dedicated power electronic specialists, Semikron Danfoss will provide technology expertise to its customer base. The merger comes with a strong growth plan, as well as a commitment to future investments, a press release reads.

The newly formed Semikron Danfoss joint business will be owned by the current owner-families of Semikron and the Danfoss Group, with Danfoss being the majority owner. Semikron Danfoss will retain the two main locations in Germany, Nuremberg and Flensburg. All global subsidiaries, production sites, as well as distribution channels will continue.

“Semikron Danfoss will inspire the future. The timing of the new company is perfect. With strong growth in our key markets – automotive, industry and renewables – the merger is a great opportunity for customers, partners, and our employees. Also, with the emerging technology transition from Silicon to Silicon Carbide, we are set to become the strongest partner of our customers,” says Claus A. Petersen, who has been appointed CEO of Semikron Danfoss, in the press release.

Karl-Heinz Gaubatz stepped down from his position as CEO of Semikron on August 22 to focus on his role as CTO and support the merger process until his planned retirement at the end of this year.