As Kyocera points out in a press release, demand for MLCCs is expected to grow as communication terminals and semiconductor devices become more compact and sophisticated. Additionally, the expanding commercialization of 5G data centres, ADAS and electric vehicle technology will be facilitated by smaller, more functional electronic components like MLCCs.

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in February 2023 and the plant is expected begin operation in May 2024. The new plant will be located on the current site of Kyocera’s Monozukuri R&D Laboratory, which will be demolished in September, 2022.

In addition to enhancing its electronic components business, Kyocera aims to stimulate economic development in Kagoshima Prefecture and to create new employment opportunities in the community.

Kyocera says it is investing a total of 15 billion yen (approximately USD 111 million) in the expansion. Once completed the six story tall building will offer the company 37,600 square metres of space.