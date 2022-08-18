II-VI closes $100 million contract to supply Tianyu
Tanyu Semiconductor, a Chinese SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturer, has signed a long-term supply contract with II-VI, with upfront payments, to secure 150 mm SiC substrate capacity that will meet its demand through calendar year 2023.
“In November 2021, we were pleased to announce that Tianyu had selected II-VI as its primary strategic partner for the supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics,” says Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Business Unit, in a press release. “With the end-demand ramping up significantly, it became essential for Tianyu to secure its supply with this long-term, high-volume contract, which will be recurring and grow in value over time.”
Back in 2021, II-VI established a backend processing line for SiC substrates – in over 50,000 square feet of new cleanroom space – at its Asia Regional Headquarters in Fuzhou, China in order to meet market demand. Tianyu will benefit from II-VI’s 150 mm SiC global production capacity in both the U.S. and in China, the press release continues.