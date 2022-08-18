© ii vi

“In November 2021, we were pleased to announce that Tianyu had selected II-VI as its primary strategic partner for the supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics,” says Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Business Unit, in a press release. “With the end-demand ramping up significantly, it became essential for Tianyu to secure its supply with this long-term, high-volume contract, which will be recurring and grow in value over time.”

Back in 2021, II-VI established a backend processing line for SiC substrates – in over 50,000 square feet of new cleanroom space – at its Asia Regional Headquarters in Fuzhou, China in order to meet market demand. Tianyu will benefit from II-VI’s 150 mm SiC global production capacity in both the U.S. and in China, the press release continues.