According to Gartner, shipments of 8-inch equivalent wafers will fluctuate between 22 and 23 million pieces per quarter this year and next, after reaching 22 million pieces in the fourth quarter of last year. At the same time, production capacity will continue to increase, reaching 28 million wafers (8-inch equivalent) per quarter by the end of next year, as reported by TechGoing.

Wafer foundry capacity utilisation, according to Gartner, will decline to 90.3% in the third quarter of this year as the gap between capacity and shipments grows. This is expected to continue to 86.5% in the fourth quarter and is anticipated to drop to 80% by the end of 2023.