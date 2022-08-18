© TSMC Business | August 18, 2022
Foundry capacity utilisation may drop to 80% by end of 2023
Researchers at Gartner expects that, from the second quarter of this year, foundry capacity utilisation will decrease quarter by quarter, primarily because of the ongoing expansion of new capacity as well as the decline in consumer demand.
According to Gartner, shipments of 8-inch equivalent wafers will fluctuate between 22 and 23 million pieces per quarter this year and next, after reaching 22 million pieces in the fourth quarter of last year. At the same time, production capacity will continue to increase, reaching 28 million wafers (8-inch equivalent) per quarter by the end of next year, as reported by TechGoing.
Wafer foundry capacity utilisation, according to Gartner, will decline to 90.3% in the third quarter of this year as the gap between capacity and shipments grows. This is expected to continue to 86.5% in the fourth quarter and is anticipated to drop to 80% by the end of 2023.
MKS Instruments completes its acquisition Atotech MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atotech for approximately USD 4.4 billion in cash and MKS common stock.
New CFO joins Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics has named Rajesh (Raj) K. Agrawal as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 6, 2022.
Mouser breaks ground on major expansion project The electronic component distributor has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building.
Merck and Micron to develop sustainable gas solutions Science and technology company Merck is joining forces with Micron Technology to develop gas solutions with a low global warming potential (GWP) used in the production of semiconductors.
Navitas acquires GeneSiC – becoming a GaN & SiC specialist GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor, is acquiring SiC power device specialist GeneSiC Semiconductor – as it aims to become a power semiconductor powerhouse.
Neonode missed the mark during the second quarter 2022 The Swedish optical sensing solutions provider struggled with COVID-19 driven lock-downs in Asia, component shortages within the printer and automotive market during the company’s second quarter. But the company remains optimistic about its growth potential.
Change of ownership for Studer Cables – Harting steps in Industrial connectivity specialist, Harting Technology Group, announces that it is forming a strategic partnership with the Swiss manufacturer of cable solutions and systems, Studer Cables AG.
GlobalFoundries shipped a record 630 thousand wafers in 2Q22 GlobalFoundries’ CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield, says that the company shipped 630 thousand wafers during the second quarter of 2022 – a new record. This was driven by double-digit growth at sites in the US and Europe.
SMIC second quarter revenue surge Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), is reporting second-quarter revenue USD 1,903.2 million, an increase of over 40% YoY.
onsemi opens expanded SiC facility in New Hampshire The newly inaugurated site will increase the company’s SiC boule production capacity by five times year-over-year and almost quadruple the number of its employees in Hudson, New Hampshire by the end of 2022.
China says US CHIPS Act is a threat to trade China has criticised the new US law aimed at encouraging domestic chip production and ultimately reducing reliance on Asian production – something that China sees as a threat to trade and also an attack on Chinese business.
RS to acquire Risoul for $275 million RS Group announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V. (Risoul), a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, for a cash consideration of USD 275 million.
Intel said to be close to $5 billion Italian deal Intel is reportedly closing in on completing a deal to build a semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in Italy – a deal worth an initial USD 5 billion.
Ferrotec breaks ground on new factory in Malaysia Work begins on a new facility aimed at expanding the company's position as a supplier of materials to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry.
Micro-Epsilon opens competence centre for micromechatronics Sensor specialist Micro-Epsilon recently opened a new production center for micromechatronics at its headquarters in Ortenburg, Germany – where miniature mechatronic systems for semiconductor machine design and aerospace applications are manufactured.
Micron to invest $40 Billion in US memory manufacturing As a direct response to the signing of the CHIPS Act, Micron has announced the largest ever investment in US memory manufacturing – estimated to create 40,000 US jobs.
Biden signs CHIPS bill to bolster semiconductor production US President Biden has now signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 – which aims to stimulate investments that will strengthen US manufacturing, supply chains, and national security.
Qualcomm deepens its ties with GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm say they are more than doubling their existing long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
New Heilind Electronics Europe warehouse in Poland Due to the dynamic development and customer acquisition in new European markets, Heilind Electronics Europe decided to rent the first warehouse and office in Poland.
Leuze starts operations at new Malaysian plant Following just 16 months of construction, Leuze has opened its new production site in Malacca, Malaysia.
Indium partners with SAFI-Tech on solder product development Indium Corporation and SAFI-Tech will evaluate market applications for supercooled solder materials and explore the development of new products.
Rohm SiC MOSFETs qualified for automotive use Rohm’s latest 4th generation of SiC MOSFETs has been fully qualified in Semikron’s eMPack modules for automotive use.
Gapwaves and Bosch to jointly develop radar antennas Swedish tech company Gapwaves have entered into an agreement with Bosch regarding the development and large-scale production of high-resolution radar antennas for automotive vehicle applications aiming at highly automated driving.
Würth Elektronik ICS opens subsidiary in Italy Würth Elektronik ICS is expanding its activities in Italy with the opening of the new subsidiary Würth Elektronik ICS Italia s.r.l.Load more news