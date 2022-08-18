© Vishays

Back in 2015, Vishay moved the production of its automotive MOSFETs from the US to Itzehoe. The new 300mm fab will also focus on automotive MOSFETs.

“Since then, our experiences with a dedicated team here at the site have been very positive. We are expanding our capacity alongside our current 8-inch manufacturing facility and are significantly expanding our commitment with a new 12-inch factory,” says Martin Schneider, Vishay project manager for the expansion, in an update from the City of Itzehoe.

With the expansion of Vishay's operations in the German city, about 150 new jobs will be created as part of the first expansion phase. With the production expansion, the company aims to meet the future need of the automotive industry.