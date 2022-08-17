Atotech focuses on process chemicals, equipment, software and services for printed circuit boards, semiconductor IC packaging, and surface finishing.

“The acquisition of Atotech positions MKS to accelerate roadmaps for future generations of advanced electronics devices,” says John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS, in a press release. “By combining leading capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and now process chemistry, MKS is set to be a leader in the next frontier for miniaturization and complexity: Optimizing the Interconnect, a significant enabling point of next-generation advanced electronics. Atotech’s leadership in functional and decorative surface finishing will also extend MKS’ product offering for industrial applications and grow our market reach. I could not be more excited to welcome the Atotech team to the MKS family.”