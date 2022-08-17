© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Agrawal joins Arrow from Western Union where he has served as executive vice president and CFO since 2014. During his tenure as CFO, he also intermittently held the senior positions of head of mergers and acquisition strategy as well as global operations.

In addition to serving in other various finance and business leadership roles at Western Union, Agrawal held progressively senior roles with Deluxe Corp., General Mills, Inc., Chrysler Corp., and General Motors Corp.

“Raj’s strong financial and business leadership makes him the ideal executive to lead our finance team,” said Sean Kerins, president and CEO of Arrow, in a press release “I look forward to him being an instrumental part of driving the continued growth and success of Arrow.”