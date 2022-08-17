© Mouser

Mouser has announced that it is greatly expanding its global headquarters and distribution centre to continue meeting the needs of the market. The company has broken ground on a new three-story building that will expand its distribution centre in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas by another 416,000 square-feet.

“With a larger warehouse space and continuing investment into automation and staffing, Mouser is preparing for the future while ensuring the highest levels of customer service today,” says Pete Shopp, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations, in a press release. “The tools and systems we’ve put in place offer another way we can help shorten our customers’ time to market.”

Once completed the company’s global headquarters and distribution centre will consist of almost 1.5 million square feet to accommodate Mouser's business

In spring 2022, Mouser completed installation of 120 vertical lift modules (VLMs). VLMs are essentially giant vertical filing cabinets, complete with shelves and an automated extractor to bring the components to the employee’s workstation. This increases efficiency and floor space and can reduce an employee’s walking time by 45% or more.