Business | August 17, 2022
Rochester Electronics invests in system from Hentec/RPS
Hentec Industries/RPS Automation is pleased to announce that Rochester Electronics has finalised the purchase of a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning machine.
The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL-spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys. Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal, and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.
Merck and Micron to develop sustainable gas solutions Science and technology company Merck is joining forces with Micron Technology to develop gas solutions with a low global warming potential (GWP) used in the production of semiconductors.
Navitas acquires GeneSiC – becoming a GaN & SiC specialist GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor, is acquiring SiC power device specialist GeneSiC Semiconductor – as it aims to become a power semiconductor powerhouse.
Neonode missed the mark during the second quarter 2022 The Swedish optical sensing solutions provider struggled with COVID-19 driven lock-downs in Asia, component shortages within the printer and automotive market during the company’s second quarter. But the company remains optimistic about its growth potential.
Change of ownership for Studer Cables – Harting steps in Industrial connectivity specialist, Harting Technology Group, announces that it is forming a strategic partnership with the Swiss manufacturer of cable solutions and systems, Studer Cables AG.
GlobalFoundries shipped a record 630 thousand wafers in 2Q22 GlobalFoundries’ CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield, says that the company shipped 630 thousand wafers during the second quarter of 2022 – a new record. This was driven by double-digit growth at sites in the US and Europe.
SMIC second quarter revenue surge Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), is reporting second-quarter revenue USD 1,903.2 million, an increase of over 40% YoY.
onsemi opens expanded SiC facility in New Hampshire The newly inaugurated site will increase the company’s SiC boule production capacity by five times year-over-year and almost quadruple the number of its employees in Hudson, New Hampshire by the end of 2022.
China says US CHIPS Act is a threat to trade China has criticised the new US law aimed at encouraging domestic chip production and ultimately reducing reliance on Asian production – something that China sees as a threat to trade and also an attack on Chinese business.
RS to acquire Risoul for $275 million RS Group announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V. (Risoul), a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, for a cash consideration of USD 275 million.
Intel said to be close to $5 billion Italian deal Intel is reportedly closing in on completing a deal to build a semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in Italy – a deal worth an initial USD 5 billion.
Ferrotec breaks ground on new factory in Malaysia Work begins on a new facility aimed at expanding the company's position as a supplier of materials to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry.
Micro-Epsilon opens competence centre for micromechatronics Sensor specialist Micro-Epsilon recently opened a new production center for micromechatronics at its headquarters in Ortenburg, Germany – where miniature mechatronic systems for semiconductor machine design and aerospace applications are manufactured.
Micron to invest $40 Billion in US memory manufacturing As a direct response to the signing of the CHIPS Act, Micron has announced the largest ever investment in US memory manufacturing – estimated to create 40,000 US jobs.
Biden signs CHIPS bill to bolster semiconductor production US President Biden has now signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 – which aims to stimulate investments that will strengthen US manufacturing, supply chains, and national security.
Qualcomm deepens its ties with GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm say they are more than doubling their existing long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
New Heilind Electronics Europe warehouse in Poland Due to the dynamic development and customer acquisition in new European markets, Heilind Electronics Europe decided to rent the first warehouse and office in Poland.
Leuze starts operations at new Malaysian plant Following just 16 months of construction, Leuze has opened its new production site in Malacca, Malaysia.
Indium partners with SAFI-Tech on solder product development Indium Corporation and SAFI-Tech will evaluate market applications for supercooled solder materials and explore the development of new products.
Rohm SiC MOSFETs qualified for automotive use Rohm’s latest 4th generation of SiC MOSFETs has been fully qualified in Semikron’s eMPack modules for automotive use.
Gapwaves and Bosch to jointly develop radar antennas Swedish tech company Gapwaves have entered into an agreement with Bosch regarding the development and large-scale production of high-resolution radar antennas for automotive vehicle applications aiming at highly automated driving.
Würth Elektronik ICS opens subsidiary in Italy Würth Elektronik ICS is expanding its activities in Italy with the opening of the new subsidiary Würth Elektronik ICS Italia s.r.l.
Semtech to acquire Sierra Wireless Semtech and Sierra Wireless have entered into a definitive agreement under which Semtech will acquire all outstanding shares of Sierra Wireless for USD 31 per share in an all-cash deal valued at USD 1.2 billion.
Materion looking to accelerate growth with new facility Materion Corporation, a supplier of advanced materials, has established a new facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accelerate the growth of advanced chemical solutions for the semiconductor and EV battery markets.