Change of ownership for Studer Cables – Harting steps in
Industrial connectivity specialist, Harting Technology Group, announces that it is forming a strategic partnership with the Swiss manufacturer of cable solutions and systems, Studer Cables AG.
Suder Cables AG has a new owner in the form of the Harting family and has also entered into a strategic partnership with the Harting Technology Group.
"Studer Cables AG is a technology and market leader for high-performance cables in the energy, infrastructure, mechanical engineering and mobility sectors. The partnership will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, strengthen our market position and serve our customers with new connectivity solutions," says Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group, in a press release.
In the past business years, Studer Cables generated sales of approximately EUR 200 million and will continue to operate as an independent company on the market. Both parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of September.
"With the Harting family of entrepreneurs, we have a long-term oriented owner at our side. This provides us with stability and the best conditions for further growth," says Bruno Fankhauser, who will continue to head up Studer Cables AG as CEO with his management team.