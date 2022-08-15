© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Suder Cables AG has a new owner in the form of the Harting family and has also entered into a strategic partnership with the Harting Technology Group.

"Studer Cables AG is a technology and market leader for high-performance cables in the energy, infrastructure, mechanical engineering and mobility sectors. The partnership will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, strengthen our market position and serve our customers with new connectivity solutions," says Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group, in a press release.

In the past business years, Studer Cables generated sales of approximately EUR 200 million and will continue to operate as an independent company on the market. Both parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of September.