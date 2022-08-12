RS to acquire Risoul for $275 million
RS Group announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V. (Risoul), a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, for a cash consideration of USD 275 million.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, Risoul generated revenue of USD 166 million and EBIT of USD 19 million. Over recent months, revenue growth has been held back due to interruptions in supply which has led to an increased order book which should unwind over the next twelve months.
The acquisition is due to be completed by November 2022, subject to customary closing conditions including Mexican anti-trust.
“We are accelerating our organic growth with bolt-on acquisitions that meet our key strategic, financial and cultural criteria. Risoul enables RS to expand our position and execution expertise in the Americas, specifically in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, and drive cross-selling synergies across our product and service solutions offer. As part of RS Group, Risoul will benefit from our digital capabilities and international scale, providing an opportunity to expand beyond its existing strengths, while creating new capabilities. We are excited about the growth opportunities we see as part of our Journey to Greatness and welcome the Risoul team to the RS Group,” says RS Group CEO, Lindsley Ruth, in a press release.