For the year ended 30 September 2021, Risoul generated revenue of USD 166 million and EBIT of USD 19 million. Over recent months, revenue growth has been held back due to interruptions in supply which has led to an increased order book which should unwind over the next twelve months.

The acquisition is due to be completed by November 2022, subject to customary closing conditions including Mexican anti-trust.