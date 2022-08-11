© micro epsilon

The competence centre for micromechatronics will offer the company a total of 3,800 additional square metres of space, spread out over three levels. The company says in a press release that the investment in the building, technology and equipment totals EUR 10 million.

With this addition, the company's floor space at the headquarters in Ortenburg will therefore increase to around 15,000 square metres. The new centre for micromechatronics alone will provide space for over 100 employees. Micro-Epsilon currently employs around 450 people at its headquarters and more than 1400 people worldwide.

Production includes – among other things – sensors and systems for the latest generation of semiconductor lithography machines as well as sensors for use in aircraft and in space. Furthermore, sensor-actuator solutions for laser-based satellite communication are manufactured in the new production centre.