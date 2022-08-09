© leifstiller dreamstime.com

The occupied facility is located in Hillwood Mysłowice in the Silesian voivodeship.

The company says in a press release that the new distribution center will accelerate delivery times for Heilind products, including connectors, relays, and electromechanical components.

The location of office and warehouse space will allow for the optimisation of logistics processes and provides easier access to goods for customers from the central part of Europe.