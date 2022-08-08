© Leuze

Starting straight away, Leuze will produce sensors at the new site for the international market. Leuze's Asian customers are primarily supplied from Malaysia

The company says that it aims to double the sales of the Leuze electronic group again by 2025. For Sensor People, the construction of their new Leuze production site in Malacca (Malaysia) represents a key element in their global growth strategy.

To be able to meet the high global demand for its sensors and ensure a short delivery time, Leuze says it will double its production capacities by the end of the year. To this end, the company is implementing a strategy based on multiple production locations.

"This will allow us to not only further improve our delivery capability but also optimize our international logistics flows," says Sebastian Raible, Managing Director of Leuze electronic Malaysia and on-site project manager of the construction project, in a press release.

The production and warehouse logistics facilities cover an area of 4,500 square meters and make up the bulk of the new plant. An additional 1,000 square meters are used for administration purposes. A total of 7,000 square meters are available for a second expansion phase. Starting with 85 new local workers, Leuze aims to have over 100 by the end of the year. With the growth of the plant, another 100 new employees are to be recruited in the first expansion phase.