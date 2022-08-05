© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

While Indium Corporation is a supplier to global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management, SAFI-Tech, an Iowa-based startup, is creating no-heat and low-heat solder and metallic joining products, a press release reads.

We're always looking for innovative materials solutions that can give our customers ways to overcome current limitations of solder products. SAFI-Tech's supercooling platform is a unique approach that has the potential to be a solution across a variety of applications, said Indium Corporation President and COO, Ross Berntson, in the press release.

Indium Corporation is a world leader and innovator in electronics solder products. Our partnership with Indium will allow customers to explore the unique opportunities possible with our supercooled solder materials, Ian Tevis, SAFI-Tech's President and Co-Founder, said in the press release.

