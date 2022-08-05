© Semikron

Semikron has announced it has secured a billion-Euro contract to supply their innovative eMPack power modules to a major German car maker, beginning in 2025, a press release reads.

The module technology has been specially designed for SiC-based converters of medium and high power in order to fully exploit the properties of the new semiconductor material. In addition, Semikron provides evaluation boards for eMPack that incorporate Rohm's gate driver IC.

Thanks to Rohm's SiC technology, Semikron's innovative eMPack-family of power modules is ready to make a significant contribution to reducing emissions through e-mobility, says Karl-Heinz Gaubatz, CEO and CTO at Semikron, in the press release. Rohm’s SiC technology provides more efficiency, performance and reliability in automotive and also industrial applications.

In the future, Semikron also plans to use Rohm's IGBTs in modules for industrial applications.