Würth Elektronik ICS has been supplying Italian OEMs with electronic and electromechanical solutions for many years. However, due to increasing demand and the high number of manufacturers of mobile machinery and commercial vehicles, the company has decided to expand its presence in Italy even further. The new company Würth Elektronik Italia s.r.l. – located in San Giovanni Lupatoto near Verona –was founded in early November 2021 to take over the operational support of customers in Italy.

In addition to technical sales and commercial customer support, the tasks of the new Würth Elektronik ICS subsidiary and its presently seven employees include product management and field application engineering in the HMI sector.

Marco Jauchstetter, Sales Manager of the Würth Elektronik ICS Group, is now also in charge of managing the new Italian company. On site, Paolo Bricola handles business development in the HMI sector, and Sabatino Scarpitto is responsible for sales.