The acquisition will significantly expand Semtech’s addressable market and is expected to approximately double Semtech’s annual revenue and create a strong portfolio of connectivity solutions for the IoT market.

The deal is also expected to generate USD 40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months following the closure of the transaction.

This acquisition brings together two important technologies for the future of IoT – LoRa and cellular – to enable the digitisation of the industrial world with a comprehensive chip-to-Cloud platform. Semtech expects the combination of Sierra Wireless’ cellular capabilities across its modules, gateways and managed connectivity together with Semtech’s LoRa-enabled end nodes to create a differentiated IoT portfolio that will enable a plethora of new IoT use cases to be conceived.

“This exciting strategic acquisition of Sierra Wireless is a critical part of bringing this vision to life through the combination of cellular, LoRa and Cloud services. Together, with the world-class Sierra Wireless engineering team, we will be positioned to advance the market with multi-radio solutions that bring new chip-to-Cloud services to support customers and grow our business,” says Semtech president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, in a press release.

Sierra Wireless brings complementary skills and capabilities to Semtech, including its modules, gateways, 5G, and Cloud services.