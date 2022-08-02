© Materion

The new 150,000 square foot facility expands the company’s capacity to produce Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) materials for semiconductor chips and provide advanced chemicals for the development of next-gen battery technology for EV’s. The company states in a press release that it expects to ramp up the production capabilities during the first half of next year.

“This expansion is in direct response to the confidence that our customers have in Materion as a critical partner in the development of game-changing technologies to advance growth aligned with these exciting megatrends,” says President and CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya in the press release.

The move follows the company’s successful 2021 acquisition of the HCS-Electronic Materials business, which added tantalum- and niobium- based solutions to Materion’s portfolio of precious and non-precious metal targets, extending the company’s global reach and expanding its position with leading semiconductor chip manufacturers.

On the EV front, Materion says it is working with a number of battery manufacturers on the development of inorganic chemicals to be used in their next-gen battery solutions focused on enabling longer range, faster-charging and enhanced safety.

Following a multi-year R&D partnership, one specific customer is funding USD 6 million to establish a prototype line in the new Milwaukee facility. These relationships with battery customers are expected to further strengthen the company’s position as a critical supplier to the automotive market.