© skypixel dreamstime.com

In an update, SEMIKRON says that the perpetrators claim to have exfiltrated data from the company's system.

"Whether this is the case and which data are concerned is currently subject to investigation. The competent authorities for the SEMIKRON Group headquarter have been informed. As soon as more detailed information about a possible data leak is available, the affected customers and partners will be informed," the company writes in the update.

The attack also led to a partial encryption of the company's IT systems and files. The entire network is currently being forensically investigated and cleaned up.