Cyber incident at SEMIKRON
The SEMIKRON Group has become a victim of a cyber-attack by a professional hacker group.
In an update, SEMIKRON says that the perpetrators claim to have exfiltrated data from the company's system.
"Whether this is the case and which data are concerned is currently subject to investigation. The competent authorities for the SEMIKRON Group headquarter have been informed. As soon as more detailed information about a possible data leak is available, the affected customers and partners will be informed," the company writes in the update.
The attack also led to a partial encryption of the company's IT systems and files. The entire network is currently being forensically investigated and cleaned up.
"We immediately initiated all necessary measures to limit possible damage. With the support of external cyber security and forensic experts, we are investigating the incident. At the same time, we are working to restore the ability to work in order to minimise the disruption to our employees, customers and partners and to ensure the security of our IT systems as best as possible," the update continues.