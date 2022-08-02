© otnaydur dreamstime.com

The agreement gives Anglia customers direct access to ABT’s advanced custom battery pack design and assembly service and will be supported by Anglia’s technical teams who have been trained on ABT’s full capabilities, a press release reads.

We thought carefully before taking the step of appointing a distributor as our custom approach makes our solutions difficult to present effectively to customers, however, Anglia have demonstrated that their technical team is fully capable of providing the high level of support required. In addition, they have an outstanding customer reach with technical and sales support which is second to none. We’re really looking forward to seeing this exclusive distribution deal flourish, said Mark Rutherford, Managing Director at Alexander Battery Technologies, in the press release.