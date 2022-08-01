© micron

Today, only 2% of global memory supply is manufactured in the US, and according to Micron all of that is produced by the company. The competitive incentives that have now passed will allow Micron to grow domestic production of memory significantly in the years ahead.

"As a result of this bipartisan effort to ensure our economic and national security, Micron has an historic opportunity to invest in bringing the most innovative leading-edge memory manufacturing to the U.S. We look forward to sharing more details regarding our plans in the coming weeks," the company writes in a press statement.

The legislation aims to bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the US, creating tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of new investments – securing US semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience.