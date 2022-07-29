© Applied Materials

The initiative reflects the importance of building and maintaining a future-ready talent pipeline in Singapore to serve the global semiconductor industry.

Applied Materials and SIT will offer tailored learning programmes related to Industry 4.0 concepts, such as artificial intelligence, data engineering, the Internet of Things, machine learning and smart factory. The curriculum and duration of these programmes are customised to the needs of Applied Materials employees and include both short and long courses as well as stackable post-graduate modules, delivered by SIT academic staff.

“The semiconductor industry requires constant innovation, and investing in the development of our workforce is critical to maintaining technology leadership,” says Brian Tan, Vice President, Applied Global Services and Regional President, Applied Materials South East Asia, in a press release. “We are excited to work with SIT and provide our employees with advanced knowledge and skillsets to keep inventing the future, in alignment with Singapore’s Manufacturing 2030 vision of becoming a global business, innovation and talent hub for advanced manufacturing.”

Applied Materials South East Asia is one of the largest employers in Singapore’s semiconductor equipment industry with a workforce of more than 2,500.