The funding includes USD 39 billion for grants available to semiconductor manufacturers as well as equipment and materials suppliers and USD 11 billion for federal semiconductor research programs.

“Enactment of the investment tax credit and funding for CHIPS Act programs was made possible by the steadfast support of President Biden, Secretary Raimondo, the original CHIPS Act sponsors, leadership in Congress and the committees of jurisdiction,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. “We thank them for their leadership and support and look forward to working to ensure these policies and programs are implemented quickly and consistently with the objective of strengthening the semiconductor supply chain in the United States.”

Manocha continues to say that the investment tax credit and funding for CHIPS Act programs will be instrumental in bolstering semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

“With semiconductor manufacturing fabs heavily reliant on a complex mix of equipment and materials providers, the inclusion of these critical contributors in the incentives will help to ensure the competitiveness and resiliency of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem,” says Manocha.

Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries said in a separate statement that the vote signals support for leveling the playing field for competitive semiconductor manufacturing in the US.