Intel and MediaTek have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) advanced process technologies. According to a press release, the agreement is designed to help MediaTek build a more balanced, resilient supply chain with the addition of a new foundry partner – that has significant capacity in the US and Europe.

Without specifying, the press release goes on to state that MediaTek will use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices.

“As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth,” says IFS President Randhir Thakur. “We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications.”

Intel has recently announced factory expansions at existing sites, as well as plans for major new investments in greenfield sites in Ohio and Germany – which will bolster the company's IFS operations.