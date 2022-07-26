© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | July 26, 2022
ClassOne acquires complete chip line
ClassOne Equipment says it has acquired a major semiconductor fab’s complete chip manufacturing line.
According to ClassOne Equipment’s Vice President of Purchasing, David Pawlak, this new lot totals more than 165 front-end and back-end semiconductor tools.
They come from one of the industry’s important wafer bumping and die prep fab facilities, and the equipment includes leading brand names such as KLA-Tencor, Nikon, Semitool, SUSS MicroTec, Ultratech, DISCO, EO Technics, Lintec, Takatori, TSK / Accretech, Muhlbauer, and many more, Pawlak says in a press release.
Toyo Ink Group to focus on electronics materials in Shenzhen Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Tokyo-based materials manufacturer Toyo Ink Group, recently opened the Shenzhen Toyo Ink Technical Center in Shenzhen, China.
SkyWater awarded $27M option to facilitate US semiconductors The Department of Defense is funding a $27 million Other Transactional Agreement Option for SkyWater to further develop intellectual property (IP) for its 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process (RH90) FDSOI technology platform.
Missouri signs bill for multi-million chip investment Missouri Governor, Mike Parson signs house bill 3007, said to make Missouri a leader in ”innovation of advanced manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductor computer chips”.
Bosch invests further billions in chip business Bosch announces an investment of three billion euros in its semiconductor business by 2026 as part of the IPCEI on Microelectronics and Communications Technology.
Siemens to establish UK power electronics innovations hub Siemens plc has entered a strategic innovation partnership with the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in Newport to accelerate the development of leading-edge power electronics capability.
Riverside announces sale of Abracon Private investor Riverside has sold its investment in Abracon, a Texas-based provider of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and radio frequency solutions, to Genstar Capital.
Nordic Semiconductor to acquire Mobile Semiconductor Nordic Semiconductor today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mobile Semiconductor, a privately-held U.S. company specializing in embedded memory technology for microcontrollers and Systems-on-Chip.
Silicon designer XtremeEDA acquired by Accenture Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-based silicon design services company, semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions.
ASML facing US pressure on equipment deliveries to China Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, ASML is reportedly facing pressure from the US, said to be pushing the company to stop selling its lithography gear to China.
New Welsh multi-million innovation hub "open for business" Cardiff-based Translational Research Hub - home to research institutes such as the Institute for Compound Semiconductors - is said to bring industrial partners alongside researchers to design, develop and test new cleaner, greener products and processes.
Fraunhofer IAF expands semiconductor research infrastructure Two new research buildings provide researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF with facilities to continue developing technologies based on compound semiconductors.
Research facility to help UK take the lead in semi R&D University of Sheffield announces a "major research facility" that will support the UK in its position as a "world-leader" in semiconductor R&D.
AI chipmaker Hailo collaborates with Renesas The collaboration is said to result in a powerful and energy-efficient processing solution enabling advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) functions and automated driving (AD) systems in motor vehicles.
Mediatek to open design center at U.S. university Fabless chipmaker Mediatek announces commitment to support its first Midwest semiconductor chip design center in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Japan’s next chip challenge: finding engineers Japan, along with a number of companies, has invested a lot to build up the country’s domestic chip industry. The next challenge is to find a multitude of engineers to run and operate it.
Dexerials and SemsoTec to set up an optical solution center Dexerials Corporation, a provider of leading-edge technologies, materials, and devices for smartphones, automobiles, and other products, and German automobile design house SemsoTec Group, will jointly establish an Optical Solution Center for leading-edge In-Vehicle HMIs in Cham, Germany.
90,000 square metres – Arrows new Dutch distribution centre Arrow recently opened its new primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The new centre is one of the company’s largest warehouses globally and replaces the existing facilities in the region and also provides increased capacity for future growth.
Nanya breaks ground on new fab in Taiwan Nanya Technology Corporation has broken ground on its new semiconductor fab in New Taipei City’s Nanlin Technology Park. Once completed, the NTD 300 billion (EUR 9.6 billion) investment will result in an advanced fab with a double-deck cleanroom.
First tool arrive at GlobalFoundries new Singapore fab One year after breaking ground, GlobalFoundries can celebrate a significant milestone on the path to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Singapore. The first tool has been moved into the company's new facility on its Singapore campus.
Sivers Semiconductors completes the integration of MixComm Swedish Sivers Semiconductors says it has completed the integration of MixComm, creating a challenger in 5G, SATCOM and radar.
Inventronics to acquire ams Osram digital systems business Inventronics has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions.
Allied Motion Technologies acquires Airex Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, has acquired Airex, LLC, a privately-owned company providing high precision electromagnetic components and solutions.
Arrow opens new distribution centre in the Netherlands Arrow Electronics has opened a new primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The PDC will function as a key hub serving all customers of Arrow’s electronics components business in Europe.
Smith adds 30,000 square feet of space in Houston The distributor of electronic components has officially opened its new global services hub in Houston, Texas. The new location adds 30,000 square feet of space for the company's services.