Engineering teams at the Dresden CoE are developing and supporting mixed-signal, semiconductor solutions deployed in products that address vehicle electrification and driver safety and automation applications, a press release reads.

The center provides functional safety design support, including the highest ASIL D level requirements and customized solutions.

Europe is the second largest vehicle market in the world and accounts for approximately 20% of global production and sales, said Donald McClymont, co-founder and chief executive officer of Indie, in the press release. By expanding our footprint in Germany, the Dresden CoE plays an important part in our strategy to provide high-quality, local resources in a country that is known for automotive excellence.

With over 30 employees to date, the Dresden facility has grown rapidly, bringing the total number of engineers in the EMEA region to well over 100.

Indie’s EMEA design facilities are located in Scotland, Israel, Germany and Hungary.