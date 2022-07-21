© Toyo Ink Group

The new tech center is established under Shenzhen Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., the Group’s trading and marketing subsidiary of electronics-related products to China, a press release reads.

Taking advantage of its location in Shenzhen, the company continues, the new site is expected to accelerate electronic device development through technological collaborations with tech firms in the region. Major markets of focus include smartphones, wearable devices, electric vehicles, and 5G base stations.

The opening of the new Shenzhen facility is in line with the Group’s global strategy of expanding businesses in the designated priority digital domain, which includes electronics and IoT fields. Through the Shenzhen Toyo Ink Technical Center, we intend to increase technical exchanges with high-tech firms in the region, with the aim of developing new semiconductors and their peripheral materials alongside the Group’s R&D centers in the United States and Japan, said Kengo Kochiya, general manager of Shenzhen Toyo Ink Co., Ltd, in the press release.

Moreover, the new facility is expected to strengthen the technical support capability for Toyochem Co., Ltd., the polymers and coatings arm of the Toyo Ink Group.