© API Innovation Center

The bill went into effect on July 1, approving $15 million in grant funding for the advanced manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and semiconductor computer chips, a press release reads.

The grants outlined in HB 3007 from the Missouri Technology Investment Fund will aid in funding the state's efforts in domestic semiconductor production and leading the reshoring of APIs.

This investment in the advanced manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductor computer chips will help strengthen our domestic supply chains and create quality jobs right here in Missouri, Governor Mike Parson said, in the press release. One of the greatest lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain crisis, is our over-reliance on foreign manufacturing. Missouri is a leader in bioscience, health care, and advanced manufacturing, and when we find ourselves in the next crisis, the last thing we want to do is rely on other countries for goods we can produce - and produce better - right here in Missouri.

Brewer Science, headquartered in Rolla, Missouri, specialises in the development and manufacturing of materials and processes that foster technologies such as semiconductor computer chips.