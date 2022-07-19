© SkyWater

This is said to be another step in SkyWater’s RH90 technology roadmap and is part of the previously announced up to $170M investment in SkyWater by the DOD to broaden onshore production capabilities for strategic rad-hard electronics. The DOD recently determined that SkyWater has successfully completed the base prototype project, a press release reads.

As the only U.S.-investor owned and operated pure-play semiconductor foundry, we are committed to our role in reshoring chip manufacturing. This collaboration with the DOD is one example of SkyWater’s many public-private partnerships that enable great strides toward further securing and strengthening our domestic semiconductor supply chains, said SkyWater President and CEO, Thomas Sonderman, in the press release.

This is the latest agreement between SkyWater and the DOD to "ensure a reliable and trusted source of U.S.-made chips for use in strategic defense and space applications".