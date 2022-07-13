© CSA Catapult

This partnership model is said to focus on the development of disruptive power electronics and building advanced skills in the UK, a press release reads.

The partnership between Siemens and CSA Catapult will deliver a series of joint projects and potential future collaborative supply chain programmes with other UK companies.

There will be a dedicated Siemens power electronics innovation hub at CSA Catapult in Newport, Wales, to facilitate engagement with the UK power electronics ecosystem such as universities, Catapults, RTOs, industrial partners, start-ups, and grant funding organisations.