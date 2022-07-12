We have enjoyed working with the talented Abracon management team, executing on several key initiatives to position the business for continued future growth, said Riverside Co-Chief Investment Officer (RCAF) Brad Roberts, in the press release. We were able to diversify further into high-growth product lines and expand Abracon’s global geographic footprint into attractive regions, particularly in EMEA. We also invested heavily with management to drive the company’s digital strategy and are excited to see the strong organic growth resulting from significant new end customer acquisitions during our hold period.