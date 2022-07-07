Silicon designer XtremeEDA acquired by Accenture
Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-based silicon design services company, semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions.
XtremeEDA provides silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment, a press release reads.
The acquisition of XtremeEDA is said to expand Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in edge computing to help clients ”improve how they manage and use physical assets at or near the user and create new interactive, human experiences”.
We believe silicon engineering has enormous potential to help organizations uncover new ways to differentiate and personalize experiences in the digital world, said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, in the press release. Excellent, fit-for-purpose silicon design translates into real-time, seamless, accessible and completely user-centered experiences. The XtremeEDA team’s expertise will help us bring more specialized, high-performance and scalable compute capabilities to our clients as they utilize the power of the Cloud Continuum to reinvent their enterprises.