"Washington wants to curb Beijing’s plan to foster chip sector," a Bloomberg report reads. Citing people familiar with the matter, the US is said to be "expanding its campaign to curb the country's rise".

ASML is a key supplier to companies the semiconductor industry, such as Intel. The American chip maker invested in a new "extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system" from ASML in January. An investment valued to "well over 340 million dollars", according to a Reuters report.

If the company would agree to pulling the brake on deliveries to China, it would "broaden significantly the range and class of chipmaking gear now forbidden from heading to China", and deal a "serious blow" to Chinese chipmakers, the Bloomberg report continues.

It would "likely worsen a global semiconductor shortage," Reuters writes in a separate report.

An ASML spokesperson told Reuters that the company is "unaware of any policy change", and that the company "do not want to speculate or comment on rumours".