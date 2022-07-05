© Fraunhofer IAF

With the support of the German federal government, the state of Baden-Württemberg as well as the BMVg, a laboratory building and an MOCVD hall were built, enabling the institute to intensify its activities in the fields of optoelectronics, quantum technologies and materials science, a press release reads.

The new laboratories provide our scientists with even better research conditions. In particular, the application laboratories for quantum sensing and laser spectroscopy significantly expand the opportunities for cooperation with partners from industry and research. The new MOCVD hall has also enabled us to enlarge our epitaxy equipment park, further increase the level of material quality and reproducibility, and at the same time ensure significantly more efficient operation, Dr. Martin Walther said in the press release.

The new laboratory building has a total of 22 laboratories on 900 m2 of floor space, which have been designed in terms of building dynamics for the use of highly vibration-sensitive equipment. In the long term, this ensures the use of demanding measurement technology for ever smaller structures and allows intensive research and development of quantum sensors such as scanning probe, wide-field and laser threshold magnetometers as well as laser-based sensor technology and innovative semiconductor lasers.

The newly constructed MOCVD hall provides space for five systems, which will enable Fraunhofer IAF to expand its epitaxial activities in the field of high bandgap semiconductors in particular. The four existing systems, which were moved from the clean room of the main building, were joined by a new system specifically for the deposition of aluminum gallium nitride (AlGaN) with high aluminum content. The new plant reaches temperatures of up to 1400 °C, which has a positive effect on crystal quality and homogeneity.

The official inauguration of the new buildings took place on June 30, 2022.