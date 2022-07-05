With this agreement, Assemcorp is now also able to offer industrial-grade DRAM components to their customer base in Turkey, the company states in a press release, whiel adding that it is expanding its reach into one of the emerging economies of the MINT countries (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey).

Assemcorp is a great fit for us, said David Raquet, General Manager of Intelligent Memory EMEA, in the press release. The team are focused specialists with a lot of expertise in supplying active and passive components to the growing, local electronics manufacturing industry.