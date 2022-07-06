Components | July 06, 2022
RS Components adds HMS Networks to product offering
RS Components has partnered with HMS Networks to expand its industrial equipment networking solutions offering.
HMS is said to have connected over seven million devices in factory automation and connected more than 400,000 machines to cloud systems worldwide, a press release reads.
The company's portfolio includes brands such as Anybus, Ewon and Ixxat, which are now available from RS, further expanding its range in the field of factory automation and digitisation/industrial internet of things (IIoT).
Fraunhofer IAF expands semiconductor research infrastructure Two new research buildings provide researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF with facilities to continue developing technologies based on compound semiconductors.
Research facility to help UK take the lead in semi R&D University of Sheffield announces a "major research facility" that will support the UK in its position as a "world-leader" in semiconductor R&D.
AI chipmaker Hailo collaborates with Renesas The collaboration is said to result in a powerful and energy-efficient processing solution enabling advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) functions and automated driving (AD) systems in motor vehicles.
Mediatek to open design center at U.S. university Fabless chipmaker Mediatek announces commitment to support its first Midwest semiconductor chip design center in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Japan’s next chip challenge: finding engineers Japan, along with a number of companies, has invested a lot to build up the country’s domestic chip industry. The next challenge is to find a multitude of engineers to run and operate it.
Dexerials and SemsoTec to set up an optical solution center Dexerials Corporation, a provider of leading-edge technologies, materials, and devices for smartphones, automobiles, and other products, and German automobile design house SemsoTec Group, will jointly establish an Optical Solution Center for leading-edge In-Vehicle HMIs in Cham, Germany.
90,000 square metres – Arrows new Dutch distribution centre Arrow recently opened its new primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The new centre is one of the company’s largest warehouses globally and replaces the existing facilities in the region and also provides increased capacity for future growth.
Nanya breaks ground on new fab in Taiwan Nanya Technology Corporation has broken ground on its new semiconductor fab in New Taipei City’s Nanlin Technology Park. Once completed, the NTD 300 billion (EUR 9.6 billion) investment will result in an advanced fab with a double-deck cleanroom.
First tool arrive at GlobalFoundries new Singapore fab One year after breaking ground, GlobalFoundries can celebrate a significant milestone on the path to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Singapore. The first tool has been moved into the company's new facility on its Singapore campus.
Sivers Semiconductors completes the integration of MixComm Swedish Sivers Semiconductors says it has completed the integration of MixComm, creating a challenger in 5G, SATCOM and radar.
Inventronics to acquire ams Osram digital systems business Inventronics has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions.
Allied Motion Technologies acquires Airex Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, has acquired Airex, LLC, a privately-owned company providing high precision electromagnetic components and solutions.
Arrow opens new distribution centre in the Netherlands Arrow Electronics has opened a new primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The PDC will function as a key hub serving all customers of Arrow’s electronics components business in Europe.
Smith adds 30,000 square feet of space in Houston The distributor of electronic components has officially opened its new global services hub in Houston, Texas. The new location adds 30,000 square feet of space for the company’s services.
Samsung invests in Israeli AI systems & semiconductor company Samsung Ventures has made an investment in NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company.
Swedes develop new method for manufacturing semiconductor components AlixLabs from Lund, Sweden, has developed a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components with a high degree of packing, eliminating several steps in the manufacturing process - Atomic Layer Etch Pitch Splitting (APS).
Kinetic closes asset purchase agreement with Gain Semiconductor Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, Kinetic Technologies, has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Gain Semiconductor Incorporated.
Socionext relocation of its US HQ to Milpitas Fabless SoC supplier, Socionext America Inc. (SNA), has relocated its US headquarters to a34,000 square foot single floor building in the City of Milpitas.
TF-AMD expands with new manufacturing site in Malaysia TF-AMD Microelectronics plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Penang with the construction of a second site at Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang. A move set to create more than 3,000 new jobs.
Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and role of Malaysia in the company.
Applied Materials acquires of Finland-based Picosun Applied Materials has acquired Finnish atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology specialist Picosun Oy.
Melexis adds new manufacturing and R&D space in Bulgarian In an update on LinkedIn the company states that it has officially opened ints new “high-tech” building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Melexis says that this new facility will contribute to Bulgaria's presence in areas such as microelectronic, automotive, and innovation.
Arduino finds backing among giants Open-source company, Arduino, plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. To reach its goals the company launched a Series B financing round, raising USD 32 million from the likes of Bosch, Renesas and ARM.
Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.
SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.Load more news